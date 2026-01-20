Can M+C’s Emil seal the deal for the FCA?

In these straightened times people might actually do something rash and invest in the stock market, or even a company outside it. So the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, not the most popular entity in the fabled Square Mile, is launching a ‘Firm Checker,’ an online tool listing those firms it’s approved to trade.

M+C Saatchi is on the case, as it so often is when quasi-governmental subjects arise, and it’s invented Emil the seal – for when you ‘seal the deal.’

Miten Patel, head of campaigns and events at the FCA, says: “This campaign introduces the FCA Firm Checker as a vital tool for consumers at the moments they are making important financial decisions. Too often, people believe they are doing their research but may not be checking whether a firm is real and authorised. By encouraging people to check before they invest or borrow, the campaign helps put the FCA front of mind and supports consumers to make safer, more informed financial decisions.”

Actually Emil is quite winning. Honours to whoever presented this based on a truly horrible pun.

Now all we need is for Thames Water to go public with VCCP’s Brian the other.

