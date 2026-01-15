Now Cadbury goes thoughtful

A half-eaten bar of chocolate isn’t, on paper, a gift that dreams are made of. But VCCP and Cadbury turn it into a properly meaningful sisterly gesture for the latest ad in its “There’s a glass & a half in everyone” campaign, built around generosity.

“Homesick” brings out the connection between a girl who’s just moved to Kuala Lumpur and her little sister back in the UK, reflecting a relatable truth: sibling love has its own codes.

Elise Burditt, UK senior marketing director at Mondelez, said: “Cadbury has always been about the humanity in all of us. This campaign shows how generosity isn’t about being perfect – it’s about being thoughtful. Even a bar of Dairy Milk with a chunk missing can carry the warmth of home.”

Chris Birch and Jonathan Parker, chief creative officers at VCCP, said: “Sometimes funny little gestures can be the ones that stick with you the most, or even matter the most. ‘Homesick’ continues Cadbury’s journey of celebrating generosity in its most authentic, unpolished form – like when your sister steals a bite of your chocolate from the other side of the world. Rascal.”

Another winner that shows VCCP and Cadbury can still create the same magic that won them an IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix back in 2022.

MAA creative scale: 8.5