Budweiser: bald eagle meets Clydesdale in the Super Bowl

Something’s afoot in America that’s giving out a rather nasty smell so lurching into Americana has its dangers for some advertisers at least.

The values that made the USA the birthplace of modern democracy are, it’s safe to say, under challenge from you-know-who.

But the Super Bowl is the Super Bowl and one should expect some advertisers to be wearing their MAGA hats, albeit not too obviously. Budweiser is one and this year BBDO has produced an unlikely tale featuring two American icons: the inevitable Clydesdale (they’re Scottish actually but then so was Trump’s mother) and a stray bald eaglet.

In real life, of course, the dalmatian would eat the eaglet but this is….a not very convincing tale of watery beer.

MAA creative scale: 3.