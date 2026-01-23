Beckham-style family fallout? On the Beach has got you covered

On the Beach has cleverly launched a new “Beckham clause” refund policy for “when family chat goes nuclear”.

The Family Fall-Out Perk allows groups to reclaim a refund on one person’s share of the hotel if there’s a drama that stops them joining the happy holiday party.

Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at On the Beach, said: “The Beckham clause is there for those moments when someone decides they’d rather cool off at home than by the pool”.

It’s a useful perk and canny stunt. On the Beach aren’t offering to refund plane fares and they require a 60-day warning, so it should win them a lot more in publicity than it costs the business financially.

MAA creative scale: 7.5