BBH crafts nursery rhymes for grown-ups and Experian

Every year BBH gets closer when we’re discussing Agency of the Year and it’s kicked off 2026 with another fiercely competent and capable campaign, this time for financial serices giant Experian. Experian is one of those consequences of “the computers says no” (occasionally yes) when it comes to dreaded credit scores and the like.

So it’s nursery rhyme time.

There’s a pleasingly realistic edge to BBH’s stuff these days although it stays on the right side of down with the kids. Accomplished.

MAA creative scale: 8.