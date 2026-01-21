Aldi Ireland hits back at rivals – politely

Aldi is trying a different route from trusty long-serving McCann Manchester, with Aldi Ireland recruiting Pablo for an appropriately blarney-ish departure. Aldi Ireland and Aldi UK are doubtless separate companies but they probably keep an eye on what each one is up to.

It’s the same low prices message but one winding up the competition – shopping for tinned tomatoes isn’t a day out: “It’s not complicated.”

Aldi must be heartily sick of rivals like Tesco and Sainsbury building their whole marketing platform around matching a relatively small number of Aldi prices. This is a surprisingly polite rejoinder.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.