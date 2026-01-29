AA/WARC: UK Ad spend up 11.4% in Q3 2025

Digital advertising growth helped boost UK advertising spend by 11.4% in Q3, according to the latest Advertising Association/WARC spending report. Growth for the whole year 2025 is expected to hit 10.1%, reaching £46.9 billion, and in 2026 a further 7.5% rise will take the total spend to £50 billion.

Search (+14.9%) and online display (+14.3%) did well by any measure, accounting for 83% of total ad spend between July and September 2025. Cinema was also a big winner, with the summer blockbuster season delivering 23.9% growth thanks to popular mainstream releases like Fantastic Four and Downton Abbey.

Linear TV nudged up 0.7%, while VOD spend was up 17%, boosted by summer sporting events like the Club World Cup and the Women’s Euros. OOH grew 4.4% and digital OOH by 3.3%.

The old print media continued to struggle, with magazines down -4.8% (-3.1%) online) and newspapers -2% (-1.2% online). Radio is holding up with 3% growth, with digital radio achieving a 19.2% uplift.

Stephen Woodford, CEO, Advertising Association, said: “These latest figures underline once again how businesses of all sizes and shapes invest in advertising to help them grow. This data reflects the valuable audiences around major sporting events, showing how the public still enjoy shared experiences, which advertising can enhance through engaging and positive storytelling.”

James McDonald, director of data, intelligence & forecasting, WARC, said: “Despite a challenging economic backdrop marred by subdued household incomes, a softening labour market and ongoing geopolitical turmoil, the latest AA/WARC data suggest an enduring resilience across the UK’s advertising market. Strong double-digit growth in 2025 reflects a continued focus on performance, reach and association with culturally relevant moments, from major sporting events to unmissable live concerts.”