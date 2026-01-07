7stars wins Greene King media

The 7Stars media agency is 21 now but still confounding the big holding company media agencies from time to time by winning medium-sized and better business. Now it’s won all of Greene King, one of the UK’s biggest pub companies, in a review handled by ID Comms.

Maria O’Flynn, head of media & growth at Greene King, says: “the7stars showed a strong understanding of both our brands and the role media plays in driving sustainable growth. We’re excited to begin this partnership and to work together to deliver impactful, effective media across our portfolio.”

The7stars managing partner Nick Maddison says: “Greene King is an iconic British business with a diverse and ambitious brand portfolio. We’re delighted to be working with the team and bringing our data-led, challenger approach to such a dynamic category.”