Will Santa make it to the finish line? Piraeus Visa gets the ball rolling

Advertising from Greece doesn’t get much of a look in on the global stage but this festive spot is a story well told – and a sports/finance tie up well sold.

Santa has injured himself playing basketball. A special task force of four of the country’s top league players comes to the rescue – but can they really deliver?

Piraeus Visa Cards is offering free tickets to the EuroLeague Final as part of its sponsorship of the basketball competition. It’s a clever idea to bring the sports stars together with the elves, but the story telling, by The Newtons Laboratory in Athens, is what takes it over the line.

MAA creative scale: 8