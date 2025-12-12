Uber Eats admits you can’t have it all, in new campaign by Special US

What is it about Uber Eats that allows it to create such good advertising all over the world? This latest comes from the US, but it follows – and improves upon – a theme that has also worked in Australia and Spain.

It’s a simple idea: Uber Eats can’t deliver everything. It succinctly sums up the idea that we have come to expect it to deliver everything, and then effectively confirms this by coming up with the most preposterous (without being outrageous) scenarios of things you can’t order.

The care and craft applied bely the absurdity of the idea. There are ten ads in all, directed by Australian director Nick Ball through MJZ.

MAA creative scale: 8