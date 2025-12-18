T&P wins The Gym Group and launches first campaign

It’s nearly January, and every any self-respecting gym is on a mission to capture all those people making new year resolutions to get fit.

The Gym Group, which already has 900,000 members making 65 million visits a year, has appointed T&P to boost those numbers further. The agency’s first work for the brand targets Gen Z and all its many subcultures with the message, “For every group, there’s The Gym Group.”

Tina Koehler, chief commercial officer, The Gym Group said: “We wanted to celebrate some of the many IRL groups that appeal most to people with a shared love of fitness. T&P’s strategic insight into the Gen Z audience and the creative work that has been developed is fresh, exciting, and memorable, and demonstrates the fantastic value we offer in a sector which has a wide audience.”

Victoria Appleby, UK CEO, T&P said: “We are thrilled to be working with The Gym Group and to be unveiling a campaign that perfectly encapsulates their unique spirit. ‘For Every Group, There’s The Gym Group’ speaks directly to the dynamic and diverse Gen Z audience, celebrating that no matter your fitness goal or lifestyle, you belong here. This campaign underscores their dedication to making fitness accessible, enjoyable, and high-quality for everyone in the UK.”

T&P won the business in a pitch run by Ingenuity+. The brief is to demonstrate that low cost doesn’t have to mean low quality at The Gym Group, which has opened 16 sites in 2025 taking the nationwide total to 260.