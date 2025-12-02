Thousands of jobs to go as Omnicom slashes creative agency brands

Omnicom is conducting its own bonfire of the brands following its merger with IPG: DDB, FCB and MullenLowe are going along with 4,000 jobs.

Some of the most famous creative agencies are now no more: DDB which revolutionised advertising in the US and elsewhere in the 1960s is going into TBWA along with Lowe, founded in the UK by Sir Frank Lowe and briefly one of the world’s top creative agencies. IPG’s FCB is going into BBDO. Adam&eve, the most successful UK agency of the last 20 years, acquired by DDB, will also go although the brand will stay on in London as adam&eve\TBWA.

Adam&eveDDB CEO Miranda Hipwell will run the enlarged TBWA in London with that agency’s Katy Wright moving to AMV BBDO in a senior role.

The moves mirror Mark Read’s great creative clearout at WPP although Omnicom is at least hanging on to famous ones BBDO, TBWA and McCann. Read folded the likes of JWT and Y&R into VML.

Tyler Turnbull, previously FCB’s global CEO, will be McCann global CEO, succeeding Daryl Lee, who becomes chairman. Andrés Ordóñez, formerly FCB’s global CCO, becomes McCann’s global CCO

Javier Campopiano, formerly worldwide CCO at McCann Worldgroup, becomes global chief client and CCO for Omnicom Advertising, reporting to Omnicom Advertising CEO Troy Ruhanen. Ruhanen will oversee all the creative agency networks.