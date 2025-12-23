Staysure puts the over 50s clichés ‘where the sun don’t shine’

Over-50s insurer Staysure is going big on Boxing Day with a new campaign that ditches the retirement tropes and instead channels the likes of Brad Pitt and Elizabeth Hurley, both of whom are in the right age bracket and still look to be enjoying life.

It’s a bid to ditch the depressing silver sunset clichés and sell the empty-nester lifestyle as aspirational and adventurous.

David Morley, CMO at Staysure Group, said: “Our market are fed up with the cliches and assumptions made about ageing. The idea of being old is old fashioned. Today’s over 50’s still have a youthful attitude to life. It’s about focusing on the cans instead of the can’ts and reflecting the real aspirations of this remarkable and often underestimated generation… you don’t need to feel restricted by your health or age – knowing that Staysure is here to support you.”

It’s a big change from last year’s more serious campaign, which focused on the “sure” in Staysure. The new approach was created by Morley, who was previously chief client officer at Iris Worldwide, alongside former Iris Global CCO Shaun McIlrath. You’d like to hope there were some women involved somewhere along the line too.

There’s a danger that they are swapping new clichés for old, but it certainly answers the common criticisms of advertising aimed at this age group. And thankfully there are no groups of women cold water swimming.

MAA creative scale: 6.5