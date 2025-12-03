Spotify unveils TV campaign to promote 2025 ‘wrapped’ launch

The annual “Spotify wrapped” summary of your personal listening habits is not content with providing personalised packages for its 700 million users around the world – and watching the whole thing go viral as most of those users share their results on social media.

This year, Spotify UK is going all-out with a three-minute long ad on prime time ITV and a series of pop-ups around the country themed around popular artists including Jade (who will make an in-person appearance), Pink Pantheress, Central Cee, and Oasis. There’s also a new “Wrapped Party” feature that promises to turn your listening stats into a live experience among up to ten friends.

The whole campaign is styled around the audio culture of the 80s and 90s, using the imagery of hand-made mixtapes, doodles and club flyers. Which could sting a bit, given that those innocent days of artists actually making money from selling records and playing gigs that fans could afford to go to have been bludgeoned by Spotify’s takeover of global music distribution.

Credit to Spotify for creating an annual tradition that has become anticipated by users and copied by all kinds of brands from Apple and Amazon to Ocado and Uber.

MAA creative scale: 8