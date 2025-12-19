Renault Clio ramps up the sex appeal with mythic goddess

The innocent Nicole, who used to be the face of the Renault Clio under the watchful eye of her “papa”, has morphed (in France at least) into a hot goddess from Mount Olympus.

Her name is Clio and when she gets fed up with her role as the muse of history, the rebel in her decides to think up something entirely new: a hybrid car, which she names after herself.

Arnaud Belloni, Renault global CMO & chief branding officer, said: “To rise to the challenge, we decided to make a spectacular film. An epic film that could be a perfume commercial or a film about the luxury industry, so we put our resources into it.”

Created by Publicis Conseil and directed by Rupert Sanders, it’s a distinctively French take on the traditional car ad.

MAA creative scale: 7.5