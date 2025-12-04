Publicis shows what it’s made of

Publicis always give us something special at Christmas/New Year and this time it’s in serieux mode with ‘100 years of looking to the future,’ a hymn to its past (founder Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet), present and future, both courtesy of Maurice Levy (in some of the documentary below he looks like a gallic Warren Beatty) and Arthur Sadoun.

There is, also, time for the dreaded AI although Arthur tries his damndest to give it a human dimension.

It’s a fascinating piece of social history – the French are different, in business as in much else. Interesting that it’s released on the day WPP, for so long Levy’s arch rival, was relegated from the FTSE100.

And, being French, there’s some tongue-in-cheek (we hope) myth-making too.

Professional slickness aside, this is a company with backbone and personality. It shows here.