Ocean Outdoor UK appointed DOOH partner for Landsec’s Gunwharf Quays

London, UK: Landsec has appointed Ocean Outdoor UK as its exclusive Digital Out of Home (DOOH) media partner for Gunwharf Keys, the premium Portsmouth based retail and leisure outlet centre.

Spanning 330,000 square feet, Gunwharf Keys ranks among the UK’s top three outlets, accommodating more than 90 brands with a 67% premium retail mix, including BOSS, Guess and Kurt Geiger. The centre attracts upwards of 7.3 million shoppers with a spend potential of £321 million (source: CACI 2025).

The first DOOH location is an external large format portrait screen measuring 5.76 metres x 3.84 metres which sits in an elevated position overlooking City Quay Square with uninterrupted views across the square and beyond. The space below is also available for experiential activations and brand sampling.

Proximity retailers are L’Occitane, Molton Brown, Nike, Boots, Le Creuset and Swarovski. The screen will deliver 290,000 impacts per fortnight.