Now WPP nabs some of Kenvue alongside Publicis

Big reviews are still landing and WPP, aginst the odds, seems to be having a pretty good time of it. Hard on the heels of landing a “period of exclusivity” with Jaguar Land Rover it’s been named one of two agency networks on consumer healthcare company Kenvue’s new roster, alongside Publicis. Kenvue includes some J&J brands plus Neutrogena, Aveeno and Nicorette.

Kenvue says: “As a result of a rigorous review process, Kenvue has made the decision to partner with WPP and Publicis to boldly grow our brands.

“WPP will lead creative and production for all brands apart from Neutrogena. Publicis will lead media, commerce, healthcare professional and technology support as well as creative and production for the Neutrogena brand.

“This powerful combination gives Kenvue the strongest blend of enduring creativity and modern precision to elevate brand building.

“We are very grateful for the tremendous partnership of MediaSense who supported the review and deeply appreciative of all the exceptionally talented teams who participated in the pitch.”

How the two rival networks get on we wait to see.

But new WPP CEO Cindy Rose seems to have discovered a secret sauce from somewhere even before she announces her promised WPP reset in January. Publicis, it should be noted, has Kenvue media though which remains an issue for WPP.