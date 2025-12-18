Nike brings the energy back to football in new AFCON campaign

When the combined forces of FIFA and President Trump are treating football as not much more than a money-making exercise, Nike and Wieden + Kennedy are here to “Show Dem” and shine a light on the more spirited elements of the game.

The African Cup of Nations starts this weekend in Morocco, and former Nigerian footballer Jay-Jay Okacha is here in the capacity of “chief flair officer” to show us all that there’s one place where freedom, swagger and skill are still the most vital elements of a football match.

There’s an accompanying series of TikTok skill challenges featuring AFCON players Okocha, Saibairi, Ayisi, Nicolas Jackson and creators from across the continent, challenging the next generation of players to ‘Show dem.’

Nike and W+K have created a cheerful and spirited antidote to the often stiflingly over-professionalised and commercialised game.

MAA creative scale: 8