Mother adds two new ECDs to its London line-up

Mother has promoted Tomas Coleman and Derek Man Lui to executive creative directors. In their new roles, they will report to Felix Richter and lead creative for KFC and other brands.

Coleman and Lui have worked on some of Mother’s bigger-scale campaigns this year, including the “Keep thinking” campaign for Anthropic and “Supersized Stream” for Meta Quest gaming headsets, as well as on KFC’s tie-up with Stranger Things. They have been rewarded with a place on the select ECD team at Mother London, bringing the total up to six.

Coleman and Lui said: “It’s been brilliant joining Mother at such a strong moment. The talent and generosity of the team have made us feel right at home from day one. We’re excited for the challenge.”

Felix Richter, CCO of Mother, said: “Tomas and Derek have an impressive body of work at Mother. They’re kind and talented people who instinctively earn the trust of those around them. It’s a pleasure to have them join Mother’s creative leadership.”

The pair first teamed up six years ago at W+K London, where they worked on Sainsbury’s as well as global work for Nike. Richter then hired them at Droga5 New York, and again when he joined Mother London. Man Lui is from San Francisco and has worked in China, Europe, the US and the UK for agencies including BBH, AKQA, W+K and Droga5. Coleman is from Pembrokeshire and started his career in Wales at The Do Lectures and Hiut Denim, before joining Derek at W+K London.

The promotions come in the wake of another strong year for Mother, which recorded double digit fee income growth across the global “family”. They launched Media by Mother in the UK, brought in 70% of new business direct, and won clients including Anthropic, Coinbase, EA Games, Alpen, Coach, Nationwide and Bombay Sapphire. All with zero losses and some significant new business from existing clients including BlackRock, EA, Uber and Meta.