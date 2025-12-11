Mother adds a new executive design director role

Chris Chapman was made adam&eveDDB’s first creative director of design in 2022, but in his own words (on LinkedIn) he was recently “randomly moved on” from his job “at the same time as much more newsworthy colleagues”. He’s a talented man and was instantly snapped up by Mother, who created the new role of executive design director to accommodate him.

At adam&eveDDB, Chapman built up the design discipline and went on to produce the much-awarded “If you’re into it, it’s in the V&A” campaign for the V&A museums in London. Prior to that he was at Droga5, where he also won acclaim for his work on the Coal Drops Yard quarter of Kings Cross, Amazon and the Institute of Contemporary Arts.

Tom Bender, executive creative director at Mother, said: “Too often design is treated as decoration, something you sprinkle on at the end. Chris shares our belief that design isn’t a finishing touch, it’s a way of thinking. The best creative work is shaped by design from the very first conversation, and that’s exactly what Chris brings. We’ve wanted him for a long time. Getting him feels like a big deal.”

Chris Chapman said: “I believe great advertising depends as much on how it looks and feels as on what it says. Mother instinctively understands this; it’s why I wanted to be here. I’m sure we’ll soon be excitedly finishing each other’s sentences. Not in a rude way. We’re both careful not to talk over each other. It’s a very collaborative situation I am envisioning.”