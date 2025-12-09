Marc Allenby of Hijinks: my 2025 creative highlight

We thought it might be fun to invite readers to say what their creative highlight of the year has been (for some it might even be an ad.) Not so far – here’s Marc Allenby of Hijinks.



One of the most wonderful experiences I went to this year was to Grayson Perry’s Delusions of Grandeur, at the Wallace Collection. Grayson created an alter ego called Shirley Smith and while the whole exhibition was guided by Grayson himself, as you walked around it, you’d sometimes tune into her. It was wildly eccentric, wonderfully funny, and the creativity was just exquisite. The whole experience was completely unexpected, and just gave me the most amazing couple of hours taking me into a world I’ll never quite forget.