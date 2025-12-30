MAA Ads of the Year: Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle

Today’s world is stuffed full of special interest groups, NGOs and others (plus their dubious legal advisers) who seem to spend most of their time objecting to this, that or the other. So much so that many advertisers are frightened to say anything – even before the internet trolls get going.

Did American Eagle know it would spark such a storm with its play on jeans/genes or was it just good luck?

Maybe not the greatest ad although it’s fine. But great ads need courage somewhere along the way. American Eagle found some from somewhere.