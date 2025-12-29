MAA Ads of the Year: John Lewis from Saatchi & Saatchi

Let’s round up a few of the year’s winners (actually there are more candidates than you’d expect.)

John Lewis ads are part of the fabric of Christmas, notably via adam&eveDDB, and Saatchi & Saatchi has inherited the mantle. So far it’s made a pretty good fist of it and this year’s effort is outstanding.

“If you can’t find the words, find the gift” is what they used to call copywriting in the era of quill pens and long lunches. Who cares if you could spend many a fruitless hour in John Lewis looking for old vinyl?