MAA Ads of the Year: Ikea from Mother

Mother’s 2025 work for Ikea has been lower key than some of its bigger TV and cinema campaigns of recent years, which is perhaps an indication of why the agency is not repitching for the business.

But low key doesn’t mean low impact. Ikea’s Brighton store opening was unexpectedly celebrated with seagull droppings, which Mother somehow turned into a stylish statement that is hard to wipe from the mind. Difficult to think of another agency that could do that.

The Ikea pitch is down to three agencies – VML, adam&eveTBWA or VCCP – who will have a very hard act to follow when the time comes. Mother has also been putting its mind to making Ikea’s social media less like a customer services desk and more like an entertainment platform for its key 18-34 audience this year.