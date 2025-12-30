MAA Ads of the Year: Bournville by VCCP

As MAA’s Agency of the Year, VCCP gets to pick one its own best ad. CCOs Chris Birch and Jonathan Parker chose Cadbury’s Bournville, which returned to TV for the first time in 50 years:

Jonny and I have a bit of a rule. Or had. “Ads aren’t funny”. I mean, sure, they might make you titter a bit. or be a bit amusing. But laugh out loud, spit your tea out, remember that line and say it in the pub later kind of funny? That’s rare af. Which is why the Bournville ad – made to be enjoyed not endured – is my creative highlight of 2025.

Of course I’m biased. Did VCCP write it? Yes. So forgive us that. Hut it’s just genuinely, laugh out loud, remembe ryour favourite line and tell it in th epub kind of funny. And it makes us look stupid in front of the department because we said ads aren’t funny. And then they go and make one that makes us lool lk like wallies. Which is funny in itself. Happy New Year.