MAA Ad of the Week: Tom Hardy for Jo Malone

Not sure if this is the best ad of the week (no it isn’t) but Tom Hardy for Unilever’s Jo Malone is interesting – and different.

It may remind some students of the ancient art of this, for a cigarette called Strand which was one of the biggest flops to hit the airwaves back in 1959 There’s even a a (different) gloomy London bridge. Directed by The Third Man’s Carol Reed no less.

Let’s hope Jo Malone proves more resilient.