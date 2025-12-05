MAA Ad of the Week: ‘I’m not remarkable’ from Apple

Apple’s advertising is admirably consistent, with or without the help of TBWA\Media Arts Lab, but this in-house effort for its accessibility products goes a notch higher. Focussing on a group of students who happen to be disabled and share an admiably robust approach to life.

Directed by the peerless Kim Gehrig.

The UK’s System1 ad measurement service says it’s the highest-scoring Apple ad. Doubt that this was necessarily on the mind of Tor Myhren and crew at the time but a useful reminder to advertisers everywhere that bravery, consistency (and a big budget) often do the trick.