MAA Ad of the Week: Canal+ ‘Tango’ from BETC Paris

Cinema is one of the legacy media that finds itself under the cash from the digital tidal wave, especially maybe in France where it has avaricious Hollywood to contend with. The monstrous sums being wagered in the Warner Brothers Discovery imbroglio show how bonkers the industry has become.

Canal+ is doing its bit to help in France with a new campaign, ‘Tango from BETC Paris, promoting the medium in all its glory. Crucially, though, a simple glory: no CGI, AI all that stuff. Directed by We Are From LA’s Pierre.

Must be a winner somewhere next year.