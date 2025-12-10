Intermarché hunts down a veggie wolf

French supermarket Intermarché does Christmas properly but this year it’s mostly abandoned people for animated forest creatures, specifically a wolf who gives up meat as it puts off potential furry friends, who think it’s going to eat them.

You can see the temptation to use animation but very often it just softens the message (or disguises the lack of one.) A way of not making a decision. Something some of the UK’s supermarket ads might be accused of.

By agency Romance with production companies Dvine and Wizz.

But are the humans feasting away really veggie? Doubt it in la belle France.

Harmless fun. MAA creative scale: 6.