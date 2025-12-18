Hugo Bone from AML: my creative highlight of 2025

Spunk for milk. A not-so-delicious line in the absolutely delicious ‘I Swear’ – without a doubt my creative highlight of the year. Kirk Jones’s movie charts the real life story of John Davidson, an ordinary kid form Galashiels who develops Tourette’s at the age of 14, finds a way through its myriad challenges, and dedicates his life to raising awareness of the condition, eventually being awarded an MBA for his profound efforts.

One of my kids has Tourette’s, which made it a tough watch to say the least. But everyone should see it. Not just for the education, but for the fascinating, eye-opening, heart-wrenching journey. I challenge you not to cry.

And if it gives you an excuse to watch the work we’ve done this year for charity Tourette’s Action, so much the better.

Hugo Bone is executive creative director at AML