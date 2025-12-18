AdvertisersAgenciesCreativeNews

Helene Daubert from BETC Paris: my creative highlight of 2025

Staff


A very French nod: Intermarché’s ‘Unloved.’ A pure animated jewel, made with no AI at all. Too much poetry to ignore, and a reminder that emotion still sets the pace.

Helene Daubert is VP Create at POP — Prose on Pixels — the execution engine for the Havas Group’s creative output, notably BETC. She recently joined from Division, where she spent over 20 years producing films, music videos and advertising.

