Heineken’s bid to reclaim hours wasted on WhatsApp voice notes

Got friends or family members who leave rambling voice notes that never seem to get to the point? Ever thought about what you could have done with the time they suck up? Heineken has the answer: go to the pub instead.

If you get a voice note that’s more than three minutes long, you can now forward it to Heineken and they’ll send you a free beer token along with a recommendation of a local bar to redeem it in. It’s the latest in the brand’s campaign to get people to meet up in real life, backed up by OOH and social executions.

The offer only stands in Brazil, whose citizens send four times as many voice notes as people in any other country. Apparently more than nine million voice notes are sent via WhatsApp every day.

Nabil Nasser, global head of Heineken, said: “Just like we all know meetings that ‘could have been an email’, we’re now seeing voice notes that ‘Could have been a Heineken’. At Heineken, we want to make it easier for people to share moments of socialisation in real life. That’s why we have launched the ‘Could have been a Heineken’ WhatsApp bot, incentivising people to swap long voice notes for a refreshing in-person catch up over a beer of course.”

Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO LePub and CCO LePub Worldwide added: “By flipping behaviour, we’re using technology not as a replacement for human interaction, but as a creative trigger that brings people back together. At the core is a simple, human invitation: meet up, share a beer, and reconnect in the way only face-to-face can.”

MAA creative scale: 8