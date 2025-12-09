AdvertisersCreativeMediaNewsSocial MediaTechnology

Google sets out its reinvention stall for 2025 and beyond

Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster20 hours ago
0 1,023 Less than a minute

Accenture says all its staff are now ‘reinventors’ (as opposed to boring old consultants) and Google has joined it on the reinvention trail with this year’s annual ‘Year in Search’ number, produced in-house.

Tech can seemingly produce the constant revolution/reinvention Chairman Mao set his sights on, without the millions of casualties. Interesting to see what Google says was most searched for and, presumably, where it wants to go. Google seems to have (so far) navigated the depredations of AI pretty successfully with Gemini.

MAA creative scale: 7.

Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster20 hours ago
0 1,023 Less than a minute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
casibomcasibom girişjojobetcasibomcasibomjojobetsahabetcasibomcasibomcasibomonwinmatbet girişcasinolevantcasibom