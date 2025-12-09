Google sets out its reinvention stall for 2025 and beyond

Accenture says all its staff are now ‘reinventors’ (as opposed to boring old consultants) and Google has joined it on the reinvention trail with this year’s annual ‘Year in Search’ number, produced in-house.

Tech can seemingly produce the constant revolution/reinvention Chairman Mao set his sights on, without the millions of casualties. Interesting to see what Google says was most searched for and, presumably, where it wants to go. Google seems to have (so far) navigated the depredations of AI pretty successfully with Gemini.

MAA creative scale: 7.