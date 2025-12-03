George Parker on a jewel in Omnicom’s crown

Got GS+P?

Continuing my ruminations/rant about the creation of the world’s largest BDHC (Big Dumb Holding Company) I have been wondering what will be the fate of Omnicom’s crown jewel..Goodby, Silverstein+Partners. Finally, yesterday, we got word that unlike DDB, it will not be chucked under the bus, it will, instead be swept into the broom closet of the “U.S. Advertising Collective” (previously labeled as the “Omnicom Advertising Collective”), which houses a mix of smaller Omnicom and IPG shops, including GS+P, GSD&M, Lucky Generals, Zimmerman, Carmichael Lynch, The Martin Agency, Deutsch, Lola, Africa and Merkley & Partners. A motley crew indeed!

Some time ago I asked my old mate, Jeff Goodby, how they managed to survive under the Omnicom yoke.. “as long as we continue doing good work and making money, they leave us alone” he replied. I wonder how long that is going to last under the new regime?

…