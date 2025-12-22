Felix Richter from Mother: my creative highlight of 2025

Anyone who wants to get into the mind of Mother’s über-CCO Felix Richter might consider picking up a copy of a book that he has named as his creative highlight of the year.

He says: “When We Cease to Understand the World is unlike any book I’ve ever read before – a collection of science short stories based on real events that become increasingly fictionalised… It’s the most wonderful book I’ve read all year.”

The book by Benjamin Labatut, was longlisted for the Booker Prize in 2022 and was recommended to Richter by Andrew Stirk, chief marketer at client Anthropic.

Felix Richter is global CCO at Mother