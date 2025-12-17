EDF electricity is ‘On the house’ this Christmas, literally

The good residents of Chiswick, a posh west London neighbourhood, are probably used to more restrained Christmas decorations. A tasteful wreath on the front door and maybe a few white lights scattered across the privet hedge at most.

Lucky Generals and EDF have come in to disrupt that by lighting up a corner house in the kind of garish colours and light displays that might well upset the neighbours. But it’s all in a good cause. EDF is giving eight people the change to win free electricity for Christmas Day between 8am and 4pm as part of a social campaign. There’s even a good pun to go with it: “This Christmas Day electricity is on the house.”

MAA creative scale: 8