DDB’s Sobhani to TBWA as Omnicom rings the changes

It now looks only a matter of time before Omnicom’s DDB is absorbed into TBWA: DDB global president and CCO Chaka Sobhani now finds herself global CCO at TBWA\Worldwide. DDB global CEO Alex Lubar has already departed.

Sobhani (above) is clearly highly regarded at Omnicom (which now includes IPG, making it the biggest ad holding company.) She was hired from arch rival Publicis Groupe where she was global CCO of Leo Burnett, now Leo in yet another creative agency reorganisation.

More Omnicom changes are expected imminently.