Can’t resist a sneaky bite ahead of Christmas? Grand Frais has you covered

French supermarket Grand Frais has hit on a big, fresh idea for its Christmas ad campaign. Temptation and gourmandise are a big part of the festive season, and here it’s dialled up with the tale of one man battling to resist eating all the delicious food in his fridge before the big day.

Grand Frais and agency Rosa Paris have cunningly designed an entire range of decorations made to hide the evidence of your lack of willpower. There’s also a social media contest to win bespoke versions.

Rosa Paris shows that you don’t need to spend a fortune or rely on existing IP to make an impact: the idea and the craft can do it all, while putting the product right at the heart of the story.

MAA creative scale: 8.5