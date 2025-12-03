Apple’s joyous musical makes inclusion fun and fabulous

Genuinely uplifting, entertaining, and entirely human-centric, Kim Gehrig’s film promoting Apple’s accessibility products takes inclusion to new heights with a musical interpretation of a day in the life of a group of students who happen to be disabled.

Defiant and anthemic, the “I’m not remarkable” song contains some memorable lines to ram home the point that all or us are both special and ordinary at the same time. “I’m not your inspiration… if you want inspiration there’s a library down the hall”; “I’m not more and I’m not less I’m just your average human mess,” demonstrating how Apple helps them live their lives and building to land the point: “There’s a life out there that I refuse to miss. I’m only remarkable because everybody is.”

Credited to Apple Marcom rather than TBWA/Media Arts Lab, which is notable given the current state of upheaval at TBWA-owner Omnicom and the fact that the Apple-dedicated creative studio has survived the IPG merger.

This could well be a late contender for ad of the year.

MAA creative scale: 9