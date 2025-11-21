WPP Media wins Henkel Europe

Embattled WPP Media has won its second big account: Henkel’s £630m European media hard on the heels on Reckitt’s European business. Henkel brands include Persil (some markets), Perwoll and Schwarzkopf in 30 markets. The business was previously divided between WPP and Omnicom.

WPP CEO Cindy Rose says: “This expanded consolidation is testament to the strong results we’ve delivered through WPP Open and our commitment to truly transformative media solutions. Henkel’s vision for modern marketing, fueled by AI and focused on audience-led activation, perfectly aligns with our capabilities and we are excited to continue driving significant value and sustainable growth for their iconic brands across this critical region and beyond.”

Most big media accounts move or consolidate for (less) money but WPP Media does finally seem to be getting some return from its Open AI-based investment. The Henkel and Reckitt wins will do wonders for morale.