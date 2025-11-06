WPP Media turns the tide with Reckitt Europe win

This is just what the doctor ordered for embattled WPP Media – it’s won AOR duties for health and hygiene giant Reckitt in Europe. Even better, some of the business moves from Publicis’ Zenith, reversing recent one-way traffic.

Reckitt brands include Durex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Veet, Dettol (known as Sagrotan in Germany and Austria), Finish and Vanish.

WPP CEO Cindy Rose says: “Reckitt brands are an important part of daily life for hundreds of millions of people around the world. We’re proud to partner with a company which so many people rely on and trust to keep their homes, families, and loved ones safe and healthy. We’re excited to collaborate with Reckitt to rewrite the marketing playbook for the AI era and bring the full breadth of WPP’s capabilities for Reckitt across Europe.”

Reckitt’s Ryan Dullea says: “This is a major milestone in simplifying the way we market and ensuring our strategy and media execution works as one. This decision reflects our ambition to drive greater consistency, efficiency and scale across markets, enabling us to deliver more unified, data driven campaigns that accelerate growth for our brands. We’re excited to embark on this next chapter together with WPP and look forward to building a strong, collaborative partnership that brings Reckitt’s purpose to life.”