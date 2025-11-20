Waitrose serves up Pie-Max

Waitrose is determinedly extracting the maximum value from its ‘the Perfect Gift’ Christmas epic with Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson now on the flagship IMAX London poster site.

For those of you a touch mystified: our unlikely swain makes her a turkey pie. Does anyone need more turkey at Christmas? Waitrose will sell you a turkey pie if required.

MG OMD’s head of planning Flora Williams says: “From the moment we saw the script, we knew we needed a media moment big enough to match the cinematic ambition of the ad. The PIE-MAX did just that, transforming an iconic OOH site into a playful celebration of festive food and film. By supporting this with dynamic CGI builds amplified across social, we made sure this moment’s reach extends far beyond the placement – driving visibility, conversation and festive impact at scale.”

Nobody really expected Waitrose to be the star of Christmas again (last year’s detective story from Saatchi & Saatchi also starred) but Wonderhood Studios seems to have pulled it off.

MAA creative scale: 8.