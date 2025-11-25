VCCP builds PR unit with launch of comms business, VCCP Roar

It’s been another energetic year for VCCP, and as we near the end of 2025 the network is bringing together some of its specialist communications agencies to form what should be a more impactful unit, branded VCCP Roar.

Good Relations, Teamspirit and Harvard are combining their specialities – consumer and corporate comms, financial services PR, and tech comms agency respectively – still led by their founders, but now headed up by CEO Stephanie Brimacombe (who is also CEO and chief growth officer of VCCP in the EMEA region).

Brimacombe (far left in the image) said: “There are more opportunities than ever to influence audiences yet 97% of content is unseen. It’s a deluge of sameness and people have stopped paying attention. VCCP Roar is the antidote. Our approach unlocks unseen insights, from which we build incredible programmes that create value for our clients. Combine that with the best people in consumer, finance, tech and corporate comms, and we’re a new kind of agency – one built for what comes next.”

Charles Vallance, chairman and founding partner of VCCP, said: “Communications is undergoing a seismic change. As AI radically transforms digital consumption, brand discoverability is being rewritten. This is why PR is in the ascendancy: third-party credibility and influential coverage will be more valuable than ever. VCCP Roar is built for this future: it will help brands not just survive, but thrive.”

Clients include Formula One, PepsiCo, Weetabix, Scottish Widows, Salesforce, Getty Images and Chinese consumer electronics company OPPO. The 150-person business also has its own proprietary tech to supply insight around audiences and campaign performance. VCCP’s broadcast unit, Good Broadcast, is also part of VCCP Roar.