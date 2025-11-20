Timothée Chalomet sends up marketing in viral film trailer

Marty Supreme is a new film about a 1950s table tennis champion, and while there’s an official trailer featuring its stars Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow, it’s a spoof film about the marketing of the movie that has gone viral.

In it, Chalomet is leading a zoom call that will continue to haunt marketers on every call they ever have for the rest of their lives. The actor is determined to make sure the movie is “one of the most important things that happen on planet earth this year” using his tactics of “integration, culmination, fruitionization” while putting his picture on Wheaties boxes.

It’s worth watching the full, ridiculous 18 minutes. He wants orange blimps to rain ping pong balls from the sky and then to drench the statue of liberty and the Eiffel tower in a new colour, “hardcore orange.” He even invites the team to take inspiration from a Mike Tyson speech.

He pushes back over concerns about health and safety: “If it’s the difference between someone losing an arm putting out the movie and gaining an arm intellectually, I’m in favour of the latter.”