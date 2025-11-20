Smirnoff keeps showing up at the party in new campaign by McCann

Why change a good thing? It’s the question Smirnoff is asking in a new global campaign from McCann New York, which features our hero, Steve, sitting at a bar and endlessly laughing his rather distinctive and slightly annoying laugh.

In a response to a general malaise over the endless cycle of social media-fuelled trends, the film sends a message about the value of permanence. It travels through the decades, starting out at an old-school saloon bar and taking in 80s disco, 2000s clubbing etc. Each time, Steve is sitting with a different vodka cocktail to prove the timeless appeal of the Smirnoff brand.

Stephanie Jacoby, SVP Global Vodkas, Diageo, said: “In a fast-moving world defined by rapid change, it feels like a timely moment for a brand that was built in 1864 to respond to this moment in culture. Whilst cultural trends and the latest consumer desires play an important role in shaping our wider product portfolio, for this campaign we are taking a moment to celebrate the enduring role that Smirnoff No.21 plays for our consumers.”

Cuanan Cronwright, EVP and executive creative director, McCann New York, said: “Why Change a Good Thing’ is Smirnoff at its most authentic – playful, timeless, and just a bit self-aware. Because the truth is: some things, like a great vodka or a good laugh, don’t need reinventing to stay relevant. Smirnoff has been doing this for over a century and we’re helping it return to its original DNA – a brand rooted at the centre of good times.”

The Diageo-owned brand is starting the global rollout of the campaign in the UK and – as well as the usual channels – it’s partnered with Time 100 Next, which celebrates up-and-coming talent.

Seems like a smart move to emphasise a timeless quality, especially when trends in vodka (like craft, flavourings, premiumization) come and go so quickly. And who doesn’t like a good laugh over a drink?

MAA creative scale: 7