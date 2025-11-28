Patterson moves up to top job at Publicis London

Publicis London has promoted COO Trent Patterson (below) to CEO, freeing creative practice group boss group Charlie Rudd from some of his duties. Patterson will work with CCO Noel Bunting who seems to have made an impact after about a year in charge. Patterson began his career in Australia.

Rudd says: “Trent’s elevation is well deserved and recognises the central role he has played in all the success that Publicis London has celebrated in the past 12 months. He is a calm and considerate leader who has fostered an environment where talent and creativity can thrive.”

Patterson says: “We’re all about the power of international creativity and, as an expat myself, I feel lucky to have found a home 9,000 miles from home in this brilliant, globally diverse agency. I’m buzzing about what we’ve achieved in the last 12 months and to lead our talented team and client partners into our exciting next chapter is an immense privilege.”

Publicis has historically underperformed in London in comparison to the other agencies in the Groupe, notably Leo Burnett and Saatchi & Saatchi. Publics is currently the runaway leader among the ad holding groups but now has to contend with a bigger, merged Omnicom and IPG.