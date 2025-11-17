Out of Home is “last heroic medium” says WOO chief Goddard

Out of Home is the last “heroic” medium, World Out of Home Organization President Tom Goddard said at the recent APAC Regional Forum in Seoul, South Korea. Quoting Ogilvy Group UK CEO James Murphy, he said the medium had not just out-performed other legacy media amid the digital tidal wave but maintained its market share.

WOO President Tom Goddard (above) also hailed the inexorable rise in consumer trust in OOH as fake news proliferates. He emphasised that “all media impressions are ‘not created equal’ with the wow factor of OOH’s scale and creativity, having far greater impact, and longer memory encryption than a fleeting small-scale online ad in overcrowded social media.

The APAC region is one of the medium’s shining lights, Goddard said, accounting for around half of global growth with huge untapped potential considering its population now accounts for 60% of global citizens and in economic power China, India and Japan account for well over 20% of Global GDP.

Goddard also highlighted other key factors which have helped the resilience of OOH and allowed it to outperform the other legacy media, but that still offer the medium a myriad of opportunities. The most obvious of theses being digital conversion. Over 40% of OOH revenues come through 10% of locations, so 90% is available for more digital conversion.

South Korea he said shows us the benefits of the industry working in partnership with Government to develop and exploit OOH’s potential. You can add to this AI and Retail Media both of which offer significant growth opportunities going forward.

Goddard concluded:

“Put all these factors together and I firmly believe, as James Murphy said, OOH is the last heroic medium. Why? Because we are at the heart of modern communications, a medium that has successfully reinvented itself by adapting and investing in the ever-changing media landscape.”Unskippable, uncluttered, and always on. The original mass medium – and now supercharged by digital technology. A truly powerful combination, now and in the future.”