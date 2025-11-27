Ocean Outdoor seeks six environmental partners for 2026

Applications have opened for Ocean Outdoor’s annual environmental fund, Drops in the Ocean. The digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising company is seeking six partners to champion their work and build public support in 2026.

Now in its fifth year, Drops in the Ocean sees Ocean donate 2% of the company’s annual reported revenue in screen space to environmental organisations and international causes associated with the preservation of the planet.

The programme gives beneficiaries a chance to appear at scale across some of Ocean’s premium DOOH advertising locations in 18 UK cities. Over the past four years, Ocean has given close to £9million in DOOH space to 25 different non-profits to raise funding, campaign for conservation and progress important land and sea based projects both in the UK and overseas.

The closing date for applications is 30th January 2026. Submissions are invited here.

Previous partners include the independent creative and media agency Media Bounty and the World Land Trust which launched an awareness campaign across six UK cities in 2023. As a result, the charity saw its website traffic grow by 199% – 95% of it from new visitors – and a 93% increase in income from the six cities targeted.

Ocean Outdoor UK CEO Phil Hall says: “Amid ongoing climate and biodiversity crises, Ocean maintains an unwavering faith in the power of our audience and people who care. Now in its fifth year, Drops in the Ocean is designed to spark curiosity and hope, raise awareness and address important environmental issues head on.”

Last year’s partners included the international wildlife charity Born Free who launch a campaign calling for an end to the captivity of great apes in zoos; and Shark and Marine conservation body Bite-Back which used the opportunity to roll out ‘Sharks Save’, its first ever OOH campaign. The creative was by GOOD agency.

The Canal & River Trust used its award to showcase wildlife on the nation’s canals and rivers. Helen Keating, the charity’s national campaigns, celebrity and influencer manager, says: “Ocean’s support made a real difference in helping to bring our message to life. It meant we could reach new audiences in really high-profile locations, way beyond what we could have achieved on our own. The campaign resulted in a noticeable lift in brand awareness, which really demonstrates the tangible impact of the donation.”

Ocean senior marketing manager Shona Dobson says: “By supporting frontline conservationists and inspiring public action, we are working to help safeguard our oceans, address climate change and secure the future of our planet for everyone.”