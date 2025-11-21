New wave quantum computing artwork premieres on DOOH Bradford Media Wall

Quantum Splash, a world first artwork created using a unique quantum computing water simulation, was today premiered on the digital out of home (DOOH) Bradford Media Wall in Britain.

The 20 second experimental film was produced by MOTH, the technology company bringing the creative industries into the quantum era, in collaboration with artist Freddie Sanders.

It was commissioned to celebrate the Bradford Quantum Hackathon by an organising group comprising the University of Bradford, Quantinuum, Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture and Aqora, in support of the UNESCO International Year of Quantum.

The culturally resonant work pays homage to Bradford’s role in industrial revolutions past and present and looks forward to the contribution the young, diverse and creative city can make in the quantum age.

The film uses quantum algorithms typically used to simulate quantum particles to generate the motion of water. Physics simulations are a foundational challenge across industries such as computer games, architecture and materials research.

According to recent reports, the water simulations alone in the upcoming video game Grand Theft Auto VI may have cost as much as an entire blockbuster game in the past. The visualisation of water references quantum computing alongside the world-famous Bradford City Hall Clock Tower – a nod to cultural and technological innovation in Bradford past, present and future.

The work premiered on the Bradford Media Wall, the expansive 195.84 square metre full motion DOOH advertising screen managed by Ocean Outdoor on behalf of the cultural and entertainment venue Bradford Live.

The broadcast forms part of the Bradford Quantum Hackathon, a one day celebration of innovation, creativity and the city’s historic role as a birthplace of innovation and industrial revolution.

Ilyas Khan, founder of Cambridge Quantum Computing/Quantinuum, vice chairman of the board and chief product officer of Quantinuum, said: “As a northerner – with family from Bradford, it means a lot to see this quantum hackathon shine a spotlight on future talent in this re-energised City of Culture. Harnessing new tech is in our blood and as ever, it has the power to transform the heart of every city centre.”

Harry Kumar, co-founder and CCO of MOTH, said: “Our film offers a glimpse into the future of quantum computing, and its application to media and creativity. Eagle-eyed viewers may notice the subtle references in this film to Hockney’s A Bigger Splash, Quantinuum’s Helios quantum computer, and the iconic clock tower on Bradford City Hall. MOTH develops quantum products and applications that enable content producers and artists like Freddie Sanders access new modes of creativity. There’s no better place to show it off than the Bradford Quantum Hackathon.”